I may lose my &#8220;Italian card&#8221; for saying this restaurant is good

I may lose my “Italian card” for saying this restaurant is good

Google Maps / Canva

I feel like I’m committing a cardinal sin even saying this.

It’s like Jersey code 101, especially if you’re Italian.

Authentic Italian food is the best, especially the kind that we have here.

So, keep in mind when I say this: our authentic Italian food is far superior.

SEE MORE: I played one last round of golf in 2024 at this gem of a course

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media
loading...

But Olive Garden is a good restaurant. One that I have no problem going to.

In fact, Saturday night, I had a random craving for it. I feel dirty even admitting that, but I did.

Now let me be clear: I would NOT go there and expect to be getting the best Italian food in New Jersey. That’s not what I’m saying. But it does serve a purpose.

Their endless soup, salad and breadsticks are amazing. It does the job every single time.

I know some people out there may disagree, but it really isn’t half bad.

Olive Garden may not be authentic Italian, but it does the trick

Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money

What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM