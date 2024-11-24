I may lose my “Italian card” for saying this restaurant is good

I feel like I’m committing a cardinal sin even saying this.

It’s like Jersey code 101, especially if you’re Italian.

Authentic Italian food is the best, especially the kind that we have here.

So, keep in mind when I say this: our authentic Italian food is far superior.

SEE MORE: I played one last round of golf in 2024 at this gem of a course

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

But Olive Garden is a good restaurant. One that I have no problem going to.

In fact, Saturday night, I had a random craving for it. I feel dirty even admitting that, but I did.

Now let me be clear: I would NOT go there and expect to be getting the best Italian food in New Jersey. That’s not what I’m saying. But it does serve a purpose.

Their endless soup, salad and breadsticks are amazing. It does the job every single time.

I know some people out there may disagree, but it really isn’t half bad.

Olive Garden may not be authentic Italian, but it does the trick Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt