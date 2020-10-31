MOUNT HOLLY — A Trenton police detective was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for raping two girls who were in his care.

William Sanchez-Monllor, 39, pleaded guilty last November in what Superior Court Judge Terrence Cook described as one of the worst cases I have seen in my 12 years on the bench.”

Sanchez-Monllor, a Burlington Township resident, was first arrested in September 2018 and charged with raping a 14-year-old girl for whom he was legal guardian.

A week later, he was hit with charges involving a second child victim.

At his sentencing hearing, one the victims described Sanchez-Monllor's depravity.

“I got to eat, and he got satisfaction,” she said.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina called the victim "brave" for delivering her "extremely powerful" remarks in court.

Sanchez-Monllor was suspended from his job at the time of the arrest.

He will have to serve the entirety of the 30-year sentence for first-degree aggravated sexual assault with no chance for parole.

After his release, he will be listed as a sex offender for life.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.