Hypocrite Murphy doesn’t want illegal immigrant refugees from NY (Opinion)

Last week news came from the Biden Administration that they were looking to move some of the thousands of migrants that have settled in NYC to New Jersey.

A plan was proposed to use the Atlantic City International Airport to house some of the migrants. The airport is one of 11 federal sites the administration has proposed for possible relocation.

The local mayors don't want it and neither does the local congressman, Jeff Van Drew. When asked about the proposed plan, Governor Murphy said that New Jersey doesn't have the resources to handle the influx of extra migrants.

What happened to “if need be, we will be a sanctuary not just city but state"?

He said that while running for his first term as governor.

Hey Murph, if you're gonna talk the talk, you should walk the walk. Like so many things Murphy says, proposes and implements here in New Jersey, they're only done to advance his political career.

I've been saying that since he came out of nowhere to campaign and then buy the Governor's Office. He's got his sights set on higher office. That's all.

And he knows that if he takes in these migrants his poll numbers will drop and he can't have that if he's going to pursue his lofty political goals. That's all he really cares about, in case you didn't already know.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

