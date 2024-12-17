Hurry! Time running out to send a Santa fail pics to win big

Anything can happen in New Jersey, like winning big with NJ lottery tickets! Well, anything can happen when you take your kids to see Santa Claus, too. Picture a complete, hysterical disaster.

If you happened to witness such an instance and happened to capture it on camera, you’re in luck.

We’re taking your Santa fail pics until Dec. 19, so hurry because you might just win NJ lottery tickets for sending them in.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It doesn’t matter how old the photo is.

Whether it was just three weeks ago that your daughter screamed bloody murder on Santa’s knee with a face redder than his suit or 30 years ago when your son wouldn’t go anywhere near Saint Nick, all pics are eligible.

If you have that photo, send it in for your chance to win.

Here’s a perfect example offered by my friend and former coworker Kristen Weber.

Kristen Weber Kristen Weber loading...

Jagger (right) and Bowie (freaking out) are having two very different experiences, with Jag embracing the Christmas magic and Bowie losing her ever-loving mind.

“Humbug,” she says!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

This picture has been living rent-free in my head ever since Kristen posted it, and the submissions of other fail I’ve been receiving have been giving me equal amounts of glee.

So get in on the fun, there’s still time. All you need to do is upload your picture in the form below (please note that entering your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to post it in a follow-up article), and you will be in the running!

