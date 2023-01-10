Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours

This was not an easy task.

Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.

My guess is that New Jersey is more of a "9 to 5" state with commuters getting to where they're going at what most would consider a normal time.

For me, getting up at 3:30 a.m. every day I've become aware and informed about those keeping crazy hours. With my schedule, there's very little time to think about a meal at that time as I need to work out and read up on everything happening so I'm prepared for the show.

But there have been times that I took a late-night flight and found myself on the road after midnight.

Most NJ towns are ghost towns after 11 p.m. I did find a few places that are open 24 hours. I can't vouch for the food because I haven't been to any of them. But I'm hoping you can help me by trying them out and reporting back on the free New Jersey 101.5 app!

Chit Chat Diner in Hackensack

Park Avenue Diner in South Plainfield

Golden Pigeon Diner in Bridgeton

South Star Diner in Mount Holly

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

