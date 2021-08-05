Hungry at 1 am? 5 best late-night eats in NJ

Let’s face it. Some nights all you want to do is drive to McDonald's, order fries and a McFlurry and bask in all of its glory.
Why not pick somewhere else, however? There are plenty of places in Jersey open late, ready to give you a meal you won’t forget.
- 1
La Brujería, Jersey City
La Brujería is serving up delicious Mexican food for 24 hours, all day every day. The menu is flooded with all your favorite Mexican classics such as tamales, tacos, burritos, nachos, enchiladas and more. The best part about this place is that they deliver, so you don’t even need to leave the house to try it.
- 2
Late Night Hackensack Pizza & Steak, Hackensack
Open till 3 am, Late Night Hackensack Pizza & Steak makes late night eats easier than ever. You can pre-order your meal at any time of the day for pick up or delivery. People rave about this place for their gourmet pies, as well as their “Real Ass Milkshakes.” This is the place to go if you are looking for that classic spot to get your late night fix.
- 3
Melt Factory, Morristown
On Friday nights only, you have until 2 am to check out the deliciousness going on at Melt Factory. Melt factory serves some of the best grilled cheese in New Jersey, and there are numerous sandwiches to choose from.
- 4
JRs, Long Branch
JRs recognizes weekends are for the late night eats, and is open till 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. They have an abundance of burgers and chicken sandwiches along with a full menu of fries. They even have a dessert sampler, making this the perfect place to have a feast with some friends.
- 5
Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar, Hillsdale
Cornerstone makes every night a late one. This place specializes in comfort food, making the decision of what to order quite difficult. From pizza to wings to burgers, this place doesn’t miss a beat. They even have a selection of “Crazy Fries” if you’re looking to get a little messy eating past midnight.