Humidity on the rise: fog, warm nights, clouds, and a bit of rain this week

If you liked the weather on Memorial Day Monday, you're going to like Tuesday's forecast too. And if you like humidity, you're going to enjoy the entire week. Of course, humidity's effects go well beyond just "stickiness" — it is an extremely important factor in weather forecasting, which we have to consider carefully each day this week.

And on this Tuesday morning, you can see the humidity — fog! I have received several reports of dense fog across the state, with visibility as low as a quarter-mile. A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 11 a.m. for the southern half of the state — from Middlesex and Mercer counties on down. Yes, the fog will hang on for much of the morning. Be sure to use low-beam headlights and fog lights (if you have them) so you can see and be seen by other drivers.

By Tuesday afternoon, our weather will improve and brighten dramatically. Most of the state will break into partly to mostly sunny skies, with seasonably warm high temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees. Nice!

There is a big exception though. And that is, once again, the Jersey Shore. With a light southeasterly breeze, NJ's coastal counties will once again be under the influence of the cooler ocean air. (Water temperatures are still only 57 to 61 degrees.) That will keep things cool (60s) and extra cloudy. Not necessarily unpleasant — just don't expect a toasty warm day at the beach.

You'll really get a taste of humidity Tuesday night, as the thermometer only falls to about 60 degrees. Some low clouds and fog is likely again, especially along the coast.

On Wednesday, guidance is suggesting a mostly cloudy day with a few sprinkles around. But I don't think you'll even have to bother with the umbrella — raindrops will be light and very limited. High temperatures will still end up close to normal for late May, in the mid 70s.

Thursday could be pretty gloomy, with lots of clouds overhead. In addition, some forecast models (not all) paint a round of scattered rain showers on Thursday as a weak disturbance clips us from the west. I'm not completely buying the wet solution just yet, although our humid atmosphere would certainly support rainfall.

Because of the chance of raindrops and cloudiness, Thursday will likely be our coolest day of the week — although that's not saying much. Highs in the lower 70s is only slightly below seasonal norms.

Friday promises to be our warmest, most humid, and downright steamiest day of the week. Morning lows near 70. Afternoon highs near 80. Feeling like summer!

And just like summertime, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will come into view, thanks to an approaching cold front and Friday's juicy atmosphere. The unsettled weather will carry into (and potentially peak, with the strongest storms and heaviest rain) on Saturday.

Behind that front, cooler and drier air will sweep into New Jersey on Sunday. It really reads like a refreshing day, with a fresh northerly breeze, increasing sunshine, and highs in the lower 70s. Nice way to close out May and enter June, I'd say!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.