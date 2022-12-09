Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares.

Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15.

"We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.

Spirit Airlines plane Spirit Airlines plane (Spirit Airlines) loading...

This route offers the only nonstop option to PBI and delivers the affordable fares and signature service our Guests have come to know us for.

There are restrictions on the discount fare.

Fares are one-way and must be purchased 14-days in advance. You must also travel between Travel Dec. 15, 2022 – Feb. 8. 2023, and cannot fly on a Friday or Sunday.

Spirit also offers daily non-stop service from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Myrtle Beach (MYR), Fort Myers (RSW), and Tampa (TPA).

Atlantic City International Airport Atlantic City International Airport (Atlantic City International Airport) loading...

ACY has continued to expand service and recently announced the addition of a West Coast option through Sun Country Airlines. Twice weekly flights will be added from Atlantic City to Minneapolis. From there, connecting flights will be available to West Coast destinations.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.