Leaving New Jersey? Airline is offering $22.22 fares

If you're looking for a one-way ticket out of New Jersey, has Spirit Airlines is offering airfare as low as $22.22 if you travel either between April 5 through May 18 or Aug. 16 through 24, on a Tuesday/Wednesday only.

The catch is that you must book by 11:59 p.m. on Feb 23.

Check out these locations leaving New Jersey.

From Atlantic City, you can fly to either Ft. Lauderdale or Tampa.

From Newark You can fly to Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Houston, New Orleans, or Orlando.

If it's easier to fly from Philadelphia then your choices are Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando.

If you choose New York La Guardia, then you can fly to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, or Orlando.

According to their website, these flights are limited in their availability, additional terns and additional baggage charges may apply.

