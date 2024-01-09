2 NJ towns among best winter getaways in the mid-Atlantic

It's always great to see New Jersey make the list when it comes to being the best of something. And it's even better when New Jersey is able to do it multiple times.

World Atlas recently came out with a survey highlighting the best winter getaways but with a twist. Instead of looking nationally, they went with it from a more focused, localized angle.

The survey looks at the absolute best locations for winter getaways in the mid-Atlantic region. Which naturally, includes New Jersey.

The survey concluded with nine specific locations, all perfect for that winter weekend trip or a little relaxation.

Before we look at the two Jersey spots, let's first check out the other locations that made the list. The ones chosen as the perfect winter getaway in the mid-Atlantic.

Away from New Jersey

Outside of New Jersey, some of the best places to escape the winter blues are all around us.

To our south in Maryland, three locations made the list. They are the towns of Cumberland, Ocean City, and Annapolis.

A little further north, Delaware also has a couple of towns in the mix. They are the towns of Lewes and Dover.

In Pennsylvania, Hershey is the place to be. And in New York, the title goes to Lake Placid.

Inside New Jersey

That leaves us to New Jersey. And the good news for us is that the two locations are at opposite ends of the state.

That, of course, makes it easier for anyone in New Jersey to have that perfect winter getaway. In North Jersey, Clinton was chosen as the perfect place for that winter escape.

And to our south, Cape May was selected for that perfect winter charm. Two great locations in the Garden State that are simply perfect for an escape during the chillier winter months.

New Jersey, and beyond

A separate survey conducted by Stacker also compiled the absolute best locations for a cozy winter visit. But this time, it looks at locations across the country for that perfect winter escape.

And as you might've guessed, New Jersey also makes an appearance here as well.

