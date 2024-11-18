My favorite tastes of home from ‘Jersey Week’ in Disney World

When the calendar turns from October to November, it means a few things here in New Jersey.

Halloween is over, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

The brilliant colors of the fall foliage season have faded to brown, and it is time to dig out the leaf blower and rake.

Election Day, on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, is sure to make approximately half of New Jerseyans ecstatic and the other half angry.

And it is also the season for that time-honored tradition that only happens in the Garden State. The Thursday and Friday after Election Day is the annual New Jersey Education Association Convention. Which means for 1.3 million students in New Jersey, a free 4-day weekend.

Many refer to this as "Jersey Week" — an opportunity for NJ families to plan a getaway, at an off-peak crowd and price level, while missing little to no school.

I am not ashamed to admit that my family was one of thousands upon thousands that migrated from New Jersey to Florida during this year's November "Jersey Week" celebration.

The Zarrow family (and Grami) visit Sorcerer Mickey at Disney's Hollywood Studios during Jersey Week 2024. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The Zarrow family (and Grami) visit Sorcerer Mickey at Disney's Hollywood Studios during Jersey Week 2024. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

It was a wonderful week away from the daily grind of work and school, while having fantastic fun and enjoying phenomenal food with my family. (At the same time, Florida was incredibly hot and humid, and the Disney Parks were far from empty.)

A Taste of Jersey

While on vacation, it is fun to find little hints of home. (Beyond the friendly half-dozen listeners who spotted me in the theme parks and said hi!)

One of the most Jersey-fied resort hotels in all of Walt Disney World is Disney's Boardwalk Inn. Fashioned after an early 20th-century coastal boardwalk, both the hotel's interior and exterior will look very familiar to those from the Jersey Shore.

A view of Disney's Boardwalk Resort, with Crescent Lake in the foreground and the EPCOT "golf ball" in the distance. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A view of Disney's Boardwalk Resort, with Crescent Lake in the foreground and the EPCOT "golf ball" in the distance. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

I have to share my favorite little "Easter egg" from Boardwalk, which can be found in the main lobby. Admidst models of classic roller coasters and carousels is a very familiar elephant overlooking the room.

Even Lucy the Elephant visits Disney World! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Even Lucy the Elephant visits Disney World! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Yes, it's Lucy! Constructed in Margate, Atlantic County in 1882, the full-size Lucy the Elephant is one of the oldest roadside tourist attractions in America. And a classic piece of Jersey Shore history.

Lucy the Elephant via Google Maps Lucy the Elephant via Google Maps loading...

By the way, Disney's version of Lucy holds a little secret — the silhouette of a "practically perfect" Disney character in the window.

This little Easter egg is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) This little Easter egg is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Another Homage to Jersey

Just a short walk down the boards from the lobby of Disney's Boardwalk Inn, you'll find the primary quick-service restaurant for the restaurant, Boardwalk Deli. On the menu, you will find some familiar favorites straight from New Jersey: Bagels, an Italian sub, and more.

(Just to be clear, none of these Boardwalk Deli meals even remotely hold a candle to the "real deal" here in New Jersey.)

One fun item you will find in the pastry case during all meals is the "NJ Crumb Cake". Ahhh, full recognition of how important crumb buns are to New Jersey's breakfast scene.

My verdict of Disney's official NJ Crumb Cake? Eh, it's OK.

The name of the bakery item at Boardwalk Deli is actually "NJ Crumb Cake". (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The name of the bakery item at Boardwalk Deli is actually "NJ Crumb Cake". (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

It was a fine snack, although noticeably dense and not incredibly fresh-tasting. The flavor and texture were just a little off from every crumb bun I have ever had from home. And it was probably triple the price of a crumb bun at a Jersey bakery too.

Yes, I love discovering tastes of New Jersey in the most magical place on Earth. But next time I'll probably just stick with a classic Mickey pretzel or Mickey premium ice cream bar instead!

10 great spots in NJ for late-night dining Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.