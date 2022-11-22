This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ

After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end.

The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15.

For more than a year, crews have been replacing rotted timbers inside the iconic pachyderm and then applying a brand new metal skin.

On Monday, came the big test. Would it leak?

The Margate City Fire Department used fire hoses to give Lucy a big bath, testing the new skin for leaks.

Initial reports are good. There were a few small leaks, but officials say it is nothing that would delay their plans to reopen before Christmas.

A huge scaffold remains around Lucy, but should start coming down soon after the minor repairs are concluded.

NJ.com reports the biggest area of concern is the skylight that on the floor of Lucy's howdah, but it is believed to be a relatively easy fix.

Despite plans to unveil the new skin in December, there is still work to be done on the interior. That may not be completed until Spring of 2023, but the hope is to reopen the interior in time for summer tours.

Cost overruns have topped $1 million. A benefit concert will be held at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Dec. 11 featuring Deana Martin. She is the daughter of Rat Pack icon Dean Martin. Tickets are available by clicking this link.

