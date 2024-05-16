I couldn't love this more.

Did you know there's a giant elephant in South Jersey? The elephant's name is Lucy. What a cutie, don't you think?

The elephant is perched near a Jersey Shore town. It's quite a sight.

People have flocked to Margate, New Jersey for many years to see Lucy. Lucy was built in 1881 and has been refurbished a number of times.

I went to visit Lucy with my family every summer on the way to Avalon, NJ for vacation each August.

I have countless pictures of my sister & I posed in front of Lucy throughout our childhood. I've brought my kids to see Lucy as well. Ahh, the memories.

Congratulations! Lucy just received a well-deserved honor by USA Today.

Lucy has been named America's #1 Best Roadside Attraction.

Lucy's staff is so excited about this great honor posting on Facebook, "BREAKING NEWS! We did it! Lucy the Elephant has officially been named America's #1 Best Roadside Attraction by USA Today. Thank you so much to everyone who shared about the contest and voted. We couldn't have done this without you. We're over the moon."

With the name Lucy, you'd think the elephant is a girl, but, in fact, Lucy is a boy, designed after an Asian elephant. The number of toes Lucy has and his protruding tusks are sure signs.

Lucy the Elephant is a National Historic Landmark.

If you go visit Lucy, you'll notice a "J" on one of his toenails. It's a tribute to James Lafferty, the builder.

For information in tickets for a guided tour of Lucy and much more information, click here.

Lucy the Elephant is located at 9200 Atlantic Avenue, Margate, NJ.

You can find the rest of the USA Today list of the Best Roadside Attractions in America, by clicking here.

