They’re hiring lifeguards in NJ right now, no experience needed

I never had one of those cool summer jobs as a teen. My summer jobs were things like working at a fast-food joint or working in a warehouse.

A cool job would be working at Great Adventure for the summer or running one of those games along the boardwalk. But wouldn’t the coolest summer job of all be that of a lifeguard?

Well, they’re hiring, and you don’t even need any experience.

"They" is the New Jersey State Park Service. They operate nine swimming locations across the state, and they’re looking for a full team of lifeguards and junior lifeguards to protect visitors.

Junior lifeguards are hired at age 15 and focus on learning a skill to prepare them for future lifeguard duty. The starting salary for a junior lifeguard is $17 per hour.

Lifeguards are hired at $18.50 per hour (but $19.50 at Island Beach State Park). You must pass certain swimming and running tests, but if you do, no experience is required. The New Jersey State Parks Service provides paid training, and you would earn a certificate from the U.S. Lifesaving Association.

If you’re interested, they have lifeguard test dates still scheduled for May and June in various parts of New Jersey.

Those dates are:

Saturday, May 17

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kittatinny Regional High School

77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860

Saturday, May 17

12 to 2 p.m.

Old Bridge Family YMCA

1 Mannino Park Drive, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Saturday, May 31

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kittatinny Regional High School

77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860

Saturday, June 14

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kittatinny Regional High School

77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860

Saturday, June 28

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kittatinny Regional High School

77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860

You can find more information on how to apply here.

