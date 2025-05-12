Best steps for NJ families who are extra worried about autism support services

🔶NJ among highest rates of autism

On top of the usual volume of concerns for families living with autism, recent federal announcements have stoked additional questions and uncertainty.

The national rate of children identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder is 1 in 31 children, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey continues to have one of the nation’s highest rates of autism, 1 in 29 children. That works out to be roughly 3.5% of all 8-year-old children living in the state, based on records that were used to guide the statistic.

Last month, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines as he vowed to launch a “massive testing and research effort” to find the causes of autism by September.

The emotionally charged comments drew a range of reactions in New Jersey.

Some individuals with autism bristle at the idea that they are not thought of as contributing members of society.

There are also caretakers of New Jerseyans with profound autism, many who need considerable physical support and help, who felt “seen” by the description of their reality.

At the same time that Kennedy vowed to focus on autism, federal funding cuts across several departments have left autism research and support programs very vulnerable, Time reported.

An overwhelming amount of evidence points to a genetic cause for autism, according to the Autism Science Foundation, which responded to RFK’s comments on the CDC prevalence study findings.

In about 20% of autism cases, one genetic variant can explain autism features

Autism New Jersey has been working to bridge the gap between what is publicly known about potential causes of autism and the most recent evidence-based research.

A free three-part webinar series, “The Complex Causes of Autism,” will involve three Rutgers University professors, helping to make their research accessible to non-scientists.

The researchers are expected to focus on the following potential factors in autism causes:

Gene mutations, like Fragile X syndrome which leads to a lack of a crucial protein

Prenatal environment, including drug interactions and air pollution

Variations in brain shape, functioning, and connectivity

By summarizing the most recent research, the goal is to inform the autism community, who then might be more likely to participate in studies and have their voices heard in research protocols, Autism New Jersey Executive Director Suzanne Buchanan said in an interview with NJ 101.5.

She also said that there is no better time than right now to reach out to your congressional representative and share your story about what services you rely on and how challenging day-to-day life would become if those services were to go away.

“Phone calls work a lot better than online petitions,” Buchanan continued, adding that anyone looking for some help and guidance ensuring that their story is as compelling and concise as possible can call their helpline, 800-4-AUTISM.

