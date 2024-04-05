NJ bath products company giving adults with autism jobs and purpose

“Francisco, what's the most depraved type of human being?”

“The man without a purpose.”

Ayn Rand

“Atlas Shrugged”

We all need a purpose in life. It doesn’t matter how great and ambitious or how small and simple. A purpose is, perhaps, the very meaning of life.

There’s a company in Maplewood, New Jersey, that’s giving purpose to adults with autism and giving great products to their customers at the same time. This isn’t an ad. As a single father of two young boys with autism, this is a love letter.

Two moms who were friends from childhood and who both grew up to each have a boy on the spectrum supported each other and always compared notes on finding ways to make their sons’ lives better. One thing they tapped into was easing the stress autism put on their kids by creating salt and lavender baths for them.

They worried what would be there for them when they grew older and aged out of programs. They knew employment would be harder and wanted to create a space in the world for them where they’d have purpose, they’d have understanding, and they’d help others while earning their way.

That’s how they came up with what is now Beloved Bath. The New Jersey company not only makes terrific bath products like soaps, candles, body scrubs, lavender, etcetera, they also have grown from having just their sons work for them to having 15 employees all of whom have autism.

85% of adults with autism are either unemployed or under-employed. Because the owners of Beloved Bath each raised a son with autism they were more aware than most just how capable, talented and hardworking someone on the spectrum can be.

It’s not fair to say they’re "giving" purpose to these workers because they’re truly earning it. They manufacture, package and ship their line of products and for every item sold a portion goes to their own charitable foundation which provides educational opportunities for people on the spectrum.

If you’d like to support a wonderful New Jersey company their website is belovedbath.com.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

