Is autism impacting your family? Here’s a New Jersey resource

Last week, I had the honor of addressing a large gathering at The Venetian in Garfield, Bergen County.

Vinny Ucci, a retired Newark Police Officer, launched the organization to help families across New Jersey understand autism and get the necessary resources to move forward.

Vinny's daughter Arianna was diagnosed with autism at three and a half years old. That began a journey of understanding and development that the family is sharing with the community. Arianna's Angels has become a go-to for kids and adults impacted by autism.

The mission of the group is captured in this quote on the website:

Autism doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a family to guide the way.

Among the 900 guests at the annual event were dozens of police officers, many from the East Hanover, Morris County PD as they have several programs working with Arianna's Angels to support families with kids and adults with autism.

Vinny joined me on the air to talk about the event and the goals as the group moves forward to expand their help.

