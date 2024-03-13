NJ brewery throwing party that will help autism

When you can have a fun time, visit and support a local brewery, and help a terrific cause all in the same night, you have a winner.

We definitely have a winner on our hands.

On April 20 you can visit Birdsmouth Beer in Oceanport and help raise money for Autism MVP. That’s a New Jersey nonprofit that gives scholarships to grad students who want to work with children and adults with autism.

hidesy GettyImages hidesy GettyImages loading...

As the parent of two young boys on the spectrum I cannot begin to tell you how well-trained angels can make huge differences in a child’s life. My children started receiving ABA therapy from a young age and most of what I know of how to help them handle their difficulties was taught to me by these amazing people.

Even if you can’t attend the event you can still donate. I hope you do if you can spare a few dollars.

If you do attend, you’re in luck. Birdsmouth Beer is at The Commissary at Baseline, Fort Monmouth and they specialize making only lagers.

@birdsmouthbeer via Instagram @birdsmouthbeer via Instagram loading...

@birdsmouthbeer via Instagram @birdsmouthbeer via Instagram loading...

Saturday, April 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. you can be on hand enjoying food, live music and their amazing brew. You can donate or buy tickets to the event here.

@birdsmouthbeer via Instagram @birdsmouthbeer via Instagram loading...

A ticket will get you dinner, soft drinks, and tickets redeemable for house beer. There’s also a kids’/student ticket available but all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be available at the door but you’ll save $10 by buying them now.

It’s Autism MVP’s 7th year of holding this very worthwhile event.

@birdsmouthbeer via Instagram @birdsmouthbeer via Instagram loading...

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.