NJ brewery throwing party that will help autism
When you can have a fun time, visit and support a local brewery, and help a terrific cause all in the same night, you have a winner.
We definitely have a winner on our hands.
On April 20 you can visit Birdsmouth Beer in Oceanport and help raise money for Autism MVP. That’s a New Jersey nonprofit that gives scholarships to grad students who want to work with children and adults with autism.
As the parent of two young boys on the spectrum I cannot begin to tell you how well-trained angels can make huge differences in a child’s life. My children started receiving ABA therapy from a young age and most of what I know of how to help them handle their difficulties was taught to me by these amazing people.
Even if you can’t attend the event you can still donate. I hope you do if you can spare a few dollars.
If you do attend, you’re in luck. Birdsmouth Beer is at The Commissary at Baseline, Fort Monmouth and they specialize making only lagers.
Saturday, April 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. you can be on hand enjoying food, live music and their amazing brew. You can donate or buy tickets to the event here.
A ticket will get you dinner, soft drinks, and tickets redeemable for house beer. There’s also a kids’/student ticket available but all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be available at the door but you’ll save $10 by buying them now.
It’s Autism MVP’s 7th year of holding this very worthwhile event.
