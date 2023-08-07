Hard Rock to host Heart of Surfing for kids with autism

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is hosting a Heart of Surfing bonus surf day for kids with autism and developmental disabilities on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with its team members volunteering, Hard Rock Atlantic City will provide soft top surfboards, rash guards and life vests to all children who participate. Top surfers from the Jersey Shore are also expected to help the children.

According to the Heart of Surfing website:

Heart of Surfing is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, founded in 2014 by Cindy & Bob Fertsch, inspired by their own son Jamie, who loved riding the waves. Heart of Surfing is a grassroots, local organization – made up of incredible volunteers that believe that everyone has the ability to participate and have fun. Our mission is to create positive experiences for individuals with autism and/or other developmental disabilities through recreational activities. We offer surfing, skateboarding/scootering, roller skating, ice skating and more!

Here are some of the things that Heart of Surfing does:

🌊 Offer free surfing and skateboarding lessons for families with autism or other developmental disabilities.

🌊 Provide surf camps and surf therapy programs.

🌊 Raise awareness about the benefits of surfing for people with autism.

🌊 Advocate for the inclusion of people with autism in surfing and other outdoor activities.

If you can’t make it to Atlantic City, the Heart of Surfing will have another surf day the next day at the 57th St. Beach in Ocean City from 9 to noon.

