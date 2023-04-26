Young author with autism pens his second book

A few years ago, I told you about a young man named Timothy Rohrer who had written a book called “Timmy’s story: A Story About Autism and Friendship!” As the father of a young man with autism, the first line of the book has always stuck with me: “Timmy is a cute boy who is funny and smart, but doesn’t have any friends.”

Since the release of his first book, Tim has become quite accomplished; according to a release:

Tim Rohrer is a young adult with autism, author, speaker, self-advocate, and educator of disabilities and inclusion. He created his own website “Tips4Inclusion” and YouTube channel with all original resources. Tim has spoken at schools, conferences, and even made his way to the top speaking at the NJ Department of Education. Tim has received a commendation from the NJ State Senate and Assemblymen and is also a managing partner of a teen founded non-profit organization 5Help Foundation

He has also written his second children’s book, “Timmy’s Story: A Sensory Friendly Birthday” to teach children about sensory awareness, acceptance, and inclusion.

It tells the story of Timmy, who wants to invite his whole class to his 7th birthday party; Timmy, like many children with autism, has sensory issues, so the party has to be carefully planned as to not overwhelm him with sounds and sights. I don’t think I’m giving any spoilers, but with the help of family and a teacher, the party is a big success.

The book, which was edited by his brother, Daniel, a senior in high school, is available now at Amazon.com : Timmys story: A Sensory Friendly Birthday.

Tim first came to my attention in 2019 when he created a pamphlet called “How to be a good influence to people with disabilities;” it is available for download on his website Tips4Inclusion.

