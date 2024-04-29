Helping NJ families with adults and kids with autism

On Sunday, the weather cooperated and we had a near-perfect day. It was a nice break for the 2,000-plus people who lined up for the annual walk to support POAC.

POAC is a resource charity for children and adults with Autism. The group raises funds to provide support and recreation to families impacted by autism.

They have also trained nearly 80,000 first responders over the years.

The organization's founder and leader, Gary Weitzen, known as "Mr. Gary" to the kids, invited us in to see the smiles and the energy among the families.

I was happy to have an opportunity to take the mic and welcome the huge crowd.

There are several more walks planned for this year, and you can bet that we will be promoting and helping in any way that we can.

This organization doesn't receive any government money and relies on the generosity of people like you.

Special thanks to the Lakewood (now Jersey Shore) Blue Claws organization for hosting the event.

