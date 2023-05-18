Sun Country Airlines delays ACY Service

✈ Sun Country Airlines has delayed the start of service at ACY

A West Coast connection from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is on hold.

In November, ACY officials had hailed the arrival of a new carrier that would offer connections to the West Coast through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sun Country Airlines confirmed they would offer twice-weekly flights from ACY starting May 1.

That date has now come and gone, and the flights are still not being offered.

Sun Country has not announced a reason for the delay or when flights might begin.

However, SJTA Airport Director Tim Kroll told the Press of Atlantic City that a shortage of planes and pilots is responsible for the delay.

Sun Country Airlines is not alone in dealing with shortages. Many of the major airlines have cut back on service due to crew shortages.

United, American, JetBlue and Delta have reduced about 10% of their daily flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

The move was to help cut down on massive cascading delays that have plagued many carriers over the last year, but also connected to staffing shortages industrywide.

Sun Country Airlines' delay in starting ACY service, leaves Spirit Airlines as the only carrier serving Atlantic City.

