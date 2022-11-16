Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY.

Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.

From there, passengers can connect to flights arriving in Los Angeles, Seattle, Reno, Portland and other West Coast Destinations. Sun Country also has routes to Kansas City, Colorado Springs, Omaha and Rapid City.

Many of Sun Country's routes are seasonal, and change based on the time of year and passenger demand.

The discount airline also flies to several destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, however, no direct flights are currently planned from Atlantic City.

They also fly charters for the U.S. military and NCAA football teams.

Currently, only Spirit Airlines operates out of Atlantic City, and officials have been trying to lure other carriers for years.

Sun Country announced ACY as one of 12 new destinations. They have also extended their booking schedule so passengers can book their trips through Labor Day 2023.

If you want to explore dates, destinations and fares, click on this link.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

