ATLANTIC CITY — Beginning in October, Atlantic City International Airport will add Cancun, Mexico, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, Florida to its schedule of nonstop flights piloted by Spirit Airlines.

A release from Spirit and the South Jersey Transportation Authority on Tuesday said the flights to Cancun, which will be offered four times a week starting Oct. 29, are the airline's first destination outside the United States at ACY, making its service truly international.

The release said Spirit's operation at ACY has increased this summer by 35% over 2019, a figure that stands to grow further when its fleet expands to 10 destinations — adding daily flights to Miami as of Oct. 6, and thrice-weekly to San Juan on Oct. 31.

Other Spirit destinations include five Florida airports (Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach), Atlanta, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Both Spirit and SJTA said increased desire and demand for travel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were factors in the agreement to add the three new routes at ACY.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

