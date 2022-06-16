TSA finds loaded handgun in man’s carry-on at Atlantic City International

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested at Atlantic City International Airport after officials prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and onto his flight

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, June 14 when a security officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the .38 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, inside the Radnor, PA man’s carry-on bag.

He claimed the carry-on bag and its contents, including the loaded weapon, belonged to his father.

State police confiscated the handgun and arrested the man.

Last year, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide, and 86 percent of them were loaded.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

