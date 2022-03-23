Spirit Airlines adds more direct flights from Newark and bonus Kentucky Derby route

NEWARK — As people begin to book their summer travel plans, Spirit Airlines has news to share.

The discount airline announced four new routes at Newark-Liberty International Airport, with daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles, starting May 5, to Indianapolis and Pittsburg on June 22, and Oakland beginning Aug. 10.

As a bonus, Spirit will also add a temporary route to Louisville to give New Jersey travelers easy access to the Kentucky Derby. The flights will only operate on May 5 and May 8.

"We know people are eager to travel this summer, and we're happy to add new, high-value options for guests looking to visit friends and family in northern New Jersey or those seeking affordable options to travel from the Garden State across the country," said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

Spirit will offer 24 departures on peak days at Newark, doubling in size compared to 2019.

After only six years of serving Newark, Spirit now ranks as the fourth-largest carrier at the airport.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

