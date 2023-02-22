Huge abandoned Colorado mine is practically an underground city

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.

We cannot stress this enough, you should never enter one of these mines on your own, or really, at all. However, sometimes people do, and consequently, sometimes we get to see deep underground into fascinating places that once built our state from the ground up.

Keep scrolling to check out what has to be one of the largest abandoned mines in Colorado and prepare to have your mind blown.

A Huge Abandoned Mine in Colorado

The explorers that gave us the tour of the mine that you'll find below did not specify where it's located, but they did mention that it supposedly closed over 50 years ago and consists of 75 miles of tunnels.

While that last fact may seem impressive, it's what's at the end of the tunnels that is absolutely astonishing.

As you'll see below, the mine is absolutely massive. Much of the equipment used to do the mining still sits deep underground, along with furniture, and much of the structure that made up what some might describe as a sprawling underground city.

