The Howell Township “Wall of Heroes” project we told you about a couple of months ago will become official next month with the unveiling set for May 12.

The proposal included having a television that shows photos of local veterans on a continuous loop, making it easier to update those photographs on a wall.

Some of the other things planned for the memorial are an American flag, a Howell flag, and a “missing man” table in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. The table serves as the focal point of ceremonial remembrance.

A press release from the town says,

"Howell Township is pleased to honor our military veterans with a commemorative sign in honor of their brave sacrifices to our country and a Wall of Heroes displaying each veteran's photograph."

Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond told the Patch that the goal of the display is, “ "to show our military and our veterans how much they mean to us. As the daughter of a Marine, I think it is important we remember those who serve for us, especially during these times right now."

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 AM on May 12 at the Howell Township Municipal Complex, 4567 Rte. 9 North; if you want to attend, you are asked to RSVP to: agee@twp.howell.nj.us.

According to Patch, all veterans and families of deceased veterans who were born or lived in Howell and encouraged to fill out the military memorial application form and submit to the Howell Township Manager's Office.

