Howell, NJ cops save construction worker buried to his shoulders

Imagine you're on the job site and then without warning, you fall into a hole and become stuck, buried up to your shoulders in the dirt.

That's what happened to a worker in Howell earlier this week.

After a trench collapsed the 26-year-old worker fell in and became trapped.

Construction worker digging dirt out with the help of crane tfoxfoto loading...

Three Howell cops were first on the scene after receiving a 911 call.

Officers James Conaty, Richard Robertiello and Joseph Sulewski immediately grabbed everything they could find around the area to build a barrier around the victim's head and face.

There was a language barrier that required the cops to bring in Howell Police EMT Valerie Deano who was able to communicate and offer a bit of comfort.

It took rescuers three hours to get the man free from what could have been an early grave. He walked out without injury.

Another example of brave cops and first responders acting immediately and using their training and attitude so that they can overcome any obstacle to save a life.

Howell Township Police Department via Facebook Howell Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

Thank you to all the men and women in Blue who will be on duty this weekend while the rest of us try to grab a few hours of relaxation.

Always remember, there a cop on the other end of 911, not a radical activist.

Read the full account from the Howell Township Police Department Facebook page HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.