It could be your first laughs of 2023 when Kevin Brennen and Rev. Bob Levy bring comedy to the Landis Theater in Vineland on New Year's Eve.

Brennen, who's appeared on "Saturday Night Live," HBO and can be heard on Compound Media; and Levy, who many remember from "The Howard Stern Show," "Comedy Central" and the "Today" show, will bring their unique and hysterical humor for one special show starting at 9:30; and will be hosted by Paul Dell Angelo.

Bob Levy (photo: Kevin Lepka) Bob Levy (photo: Kevin Lepka) loading...

It was just a few short months ago that Brennen and Levy opened their own club upstairs at the theater, which is owned by Ray Mamrak, and now they play in the big room.

I asked Levy, who's been on my New Jersey 101.5 show many times, what sets their club apart from the rest:

We book comics that are all funny! No fluffers for our shows.

Having performed there last October with Johnny Watson and Eric McMahon, I can honestly agree with him. Although, I'm very familiar with Bob's comedy bar.

Kevin Brennen (photo: Kevin Lepka) Kevin Brennen (photo: Kevin Lepka) loading...

Once upon a time, in a land known as Sea Isle City, and a place called "Coffee Dot Comedy", Rev. Bob Levy put on a show every Sunday hosted by Dell Angelo, and they used to pack the place. The shows were so good, Levy ended up with a radio show on the local station. Add Brennen to the mix, and it goes to another level.

Tickets are 25 bucks a person for the comedy show, and the restaurant will be open before the show for food and after the show for drinks.

For tickets to "Brennen and Levy's Comedy Show" at the Landis Theater in Vineland, click here.

