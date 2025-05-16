🔥 Man sentenced for starting early morning fire in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — An Atlantic County man who lit a family's home on fire while they were still inside has been sentenced to three years in state prison.

Deshaun Howard, 24, of Somers Point, was sentenced on Thursday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He will also face three years' probation after his release.

In January, Howard pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated arson in connection with the fire he started more than three years ago.

Fire at Somers Point home

According to prosecutors, Howard started the fire at the home on West Dawes Avenue in Somers Point before 4 a.m. on March 23, 2022.

Howard and another person were seen on video driving to get gasoline. They spread the gas around the foundation of the home and lit the fire, according to a criminal complaint obtained by BreakingAC.com.

Firefighters found the back deck and another section of the house engulfed in flames. The fire was under control within around three hours.

Howard and the other individual, identified by authorities as Faith Tompkins, were arrested the next day. The charges against Tompkins remain pending.

At a detention hearing soon after his arrest, Howard's defense attorney said the man was experiencing "psychosis" and thought the government was trying to kill him.

Narrow escape from home fire

Three family members were asleep inside the home, but got out in time. They were not hurt.

Howard's defense attorney previously said there were no ties connecting him to the victims.

One victim spoke at Howard's sentencing, prosecutors said.

They described the fear they felt when they woke up to their house burning, as their children and pets were still inside. And the victim said they never thought anyone would try to kill them.

