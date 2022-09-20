How you can support this Zumbathon in NJ for a strong local charity

My friend "Harry the Hose" who owns a great New Jersey family business, Hose Heaven, reached out to me about a local charity.

His daughter Genevieve is running the third annual "Zumbathon for Breast Cancer." The event is set up to raise money for a local charity in Middletown, "Breast Intentions."

Unlike many charities which raise money for causes, you're not sure where the money actually goes, this charity is not about research, it's all about paying the day-to-day bills for patients so they can focus on their health. They assist in rent payments, and electric bills and provide transportation for doctor visits.

The event is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Alvin P. Williams Park in Woodbridge.

Genevieve called into the show to tell us how she got involved and how much she hopes to raise for this local charity.

When it comes to charitable giving, it's easy to donate online to national charities, but real charity begins in our local communities.

You'll feel better knowing that your fellow New Jerseyans will benefit from the generosity of strangers.

It was great to hear from my friend Harry and his daughter, at least now I know what a "Zumbathon" is!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.