How you can help Summit Officer hit by stolen car

Our #BlueFriday honoree today is Summit Police Officer Anthony Pyzik.

The three year veteran of the Summit Police Department is recovering from injuries he sustained after a car crossed the center line and hit his patrol car head on. The car, according to police, was stolen and thankfully the suspects are in custody.

This is just another example of the risk and sacrifice made by our hero members of law enforcement every day. Line of duty injuries happen far more often than the media reports. Most medial outlets still seem to focus on the negative stories painting cops in a bad light. But as long as I have a mic, LEO’s will always have a voice.

If you’d like to help Officer Pyzik and his family through this difficult time, please visit the GoFundMe site set up by the Summit PD.

