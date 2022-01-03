How you can help save New Jersey horses from being killed

Just because a horse is no longer racing does not mean it no longer has a purpose.

According to NJ.com, Buddy’s Glory, one of many retired racehorses, was rescued from a Pennsylvania “Kill Farm,” where retired or oversized horses are slaughtered for their meat.

Thankfully, Standardbred Retirement Foundation was able to rescue Buddy, in addition to 75 other horses just like him.

When a horse ends its professional career, it is often sent to a farm to be a workhorse, and once it is really identified as useless, this is when the danger arises.

Many horses are sent out of the country just to be slaughtered and profited upon. This is where the Standardbred Retirement Foundation has stepped in, bidding on these horses for a chance to change their fate.

Ingram Publishing

They do plenty of fundraising on their Facebook page to be able to adopt as many as possible. Once adopted, the horses are trained and adopted to suitable and loving homes.

The rescue does not stop here, as once the horses have been adopted they are still closely watched by the foundation, to ensure that they are being properly cared for.

The horses are usually relocated to rescue farms, foster or adoptive families, and other locations in New Jersey and Arkansas. The foundation puts almost $130,000 into their rescues a month, and while most of the donations are private, this isn’t always reliable.

alexeys

In order for these horses to prosper and continue being taken care of, the foundation is seeking more publicity.

Buddy is just one story among a world of horses that escaped cruelty and the Standardbred Retirement Foundation wants to continue sharing these stories in an effort to save more horses' lives each year.

You can check out the foundation's website here if you’re interested in getting involved!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: