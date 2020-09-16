How to spice up your Wednesday with free Spicy Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s has something new. If their standard Chicken McNuggets weren’t doing it for you, starting Wednesday they are offering Spicy Chicken McNuggets. You can even get an order for free for one day only.

On Wednesday September 16 at participating locations McDonald’s is doing a buy one get one free deal to promote their new product. If you buy at least six Spicy Chicken McNuggets at regular price you will get six for free. They’re also doing this deal for their original Chicken McNuggets.

Remember it’s one day only, Wednesday. The one other catch is it has to be done by ordering through the McDonald’s app.

A different promotion celebrating their spicy creation is running September 22 through September 28. During that week spending $20 on McDelivery through Uber Eats will get you free 10-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Did the world need Spicy Chicken McNuggets? I guess we’ll find out. I’m kind of a spice wimp so this isn’t my area. Will Spicy Chicken McNuggets be here to stay? McDonald’s is good at breaking hearts. McRibs? When they feel like it. Chicken Selects? They wrested them away from me. Remember the McDLT? Remember the McLean Deluxe? Their Grilled Chicken Flatbread Sandwich? They had an on again off again love affair with it that tore me apart. No thanks McDonald’s. Fool me 50 times shame on me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.