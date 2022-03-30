American Dream, the mega-mall in East Rutherford, has announced an opening date for their giant observation wheel. The 300 foot high wheel will start operation on April 13.

“American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands. It is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark.”

American Dream Mall American Dream Mall loading...

“As soon as we saw American Dream, we knew it was the perfect location for our observation wheel in the New York/New Jersey market,” said Guy Leavitt, owner of Skyviews of America. “With the magnitude of American Dream, the location steps from MetLife Stadium, visibility from Manhattan, and the 110 million cars that drive past it annually, the Dream Wheel is destined to be an iconic landmark. We can’t wait for guests to take a turn on the Dream Wheel!”

There will also be an elevated food unit, Deep Fried Love, offering a “gourmet approach” to carnival favorites like fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, and Nutella funnel cake.

American Dream Mall American Dream Mall loading...

You ride in a temperature-controlled gondola for approximately 30 minutes; there is room for 16 passengers per gondola. VIP rides are available, as well.

The Dream Wheel will be open seven days a week for general admission, VIP experience and private events. For more information and tickets, visit the American Dream website.

American Dream Mall American Dream Mall loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.