How to ride the Observation wheel at American Dream mall in NJ
American Dream, the mega-mall in East Rutherford, has announced an opening date for their giant observation wheel. The 300 foot high wheel will start operation on April 13.
“American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands. It is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark.”
“As soon as we saw American Dream, we knew it was the perfect location for our observation wheel in the New York/New Jersey market,” said Guy Leavitt, owner of Skyviews of America. “With the magnitude of American Dream, the location steps from MetLife Stadium, visibility from Manhattan, and the 110 million cars that drive past it annually, the Dream Wheel is destined to be an iconic landmark. We can’t wait for guests to take a turn on the Dream Wheel!”
There will also be an elevated food unit, Deep Fried Love, offering a “gourmet approach” to carnival favorites like fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, and Nutella funnel cake.
You ride in a temperature-controlled gondola for approximately 30 minutes; there is room for 16 passengers per gondola. VIP rides are available, as well.
The Dream Wheel will be open seven days a week for general admission, VIP experience and private events. For more information and tickets, visit the American Dream website.
