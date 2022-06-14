How to make the best egg salad — simple, healthy, and delicious

I love eggs. And as we have learned, eggs are literally one of nature's perfect food for humans.

And now that you know the easiest way to hard-boil and peel them, there is nothing you can't do!

For me, the simplest protein intake is to hard boil and eat them with a bit of salt. If you want to mix it up a little, then here's my simple egg salad recipe.

The only difference now is instead of using regular mayonnaise (which contains soybean oil), I've switched to mayo made with avocado oil.

Stay tuned for my attempt coming up shortly at homemade mayo!

Spadea's Egg Salad Recipe:

Steam 8 eggs for 12-14 minutes. Get the water to a rolling boil then low heat to simmer and steam.

Add eggs to a bowl and let them cool.

Mash or cut into pieces with scissors.

Chop 2-3 celery stalks. Yes, include the leaves for flavor!

Add celery salt, a pinch of sea salt, and ground black pepper, plus a little cayenne!

Add in about a tablespoon of mustard; either brown or Dijon

Add in a generous scoop of mayo.

