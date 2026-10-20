Mac and cheese should be rich, comforting and made with real ingredients.

No powdered cheese packet, no processed sauce squeezed from a pouch and definitely no bland, watery shortcut pretending to be dinner.

My recipe is intentionally flexible.

The foundation stays the same, but the cheese changes depending on what is left in the refrigerator.

Cheddar, Cooper Sharp, blue cheese: almost any good cheese can become part of the mix.

Grate it yourself if you don't want to eat the processed garbage used to keep the pre-grated, bagged cheese from sticking together.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Ingredients

1 pound rigatoni

Butter for the baking pan

Equal parts butter and organic unbleached, non-bromated flour. About 4 tablespoons of each is a good starting point

A splash of white wine (maybe more: half glass for the recipe, full glass for the cook)

Dijon mustard

Cayenne pepper

Turmeric

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Milk and heavy cream—roughly 3 cups combined, added gradually

Several cups of freshly grated cheese

At least 1 additional cup of grated cheese for the topping

Panko breadcrumbs

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea

Spadea's cheese sauce

Begin by melting the butter in a large saucepan over low heat.

Add an equal amount of organic unbleached, non-bromated flour and stir constantly until the butter and flour are completely incorporated.

Keep the heat low.

This is not the moment to walk away or check your phone.

Add a splash of white wine, a spoonful of Dijon mustard and a little cayenne, turmeric, salt and pepper.

The exact amount depends on your taste, but start modestly. You can always add more.

Slowly pour in the milk and cream while stirring constantly. I use raw milk and cream.

Continue stirring over low heat until the sauce becomes smooth and begins to thicken.

Now turn off the heat.

That step matters. Don't 'break' the sauce.

If the pan is too hot when the cheese goes in, the sauce can become oily or grainy.

Add the freshly grated cheese gradually, stirring until each handful melts into the sauce before adding the next.

Use whatever good cheese you have. Cheddar provides the familiar base, Cooper Sharp gives it more bite and a little blue cheese adds a tangy deliciousness to the dish.

Remember, this is home cooking, not a chemistry experiment. The combination does not have to be identical every time.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea

Assemble and bake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and butter a baking pan generously.

Cook the rigatoni until it is slightly underdone, about two minutes short of the package directions.

The pasta will finish cooking in the oven, so boiling it completely now can leave it soft and mushy later.

Drain the rigatoni and transfer it to the buttered baking pan.

Pour the cheese sauce over the pasta and mix thoroughly, making sure the sauce reaches every piece.

Cover the top with at least one cup of freshly grated cheese, followed by a layer of panko breadcrumbs.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Then switch the oven to broil and cook for approximately five additional minutes, watching carefully, until the top is bubbling, browned and crisp.

Remove the pan and let it rest for five minutes before serving.

That short wait allows the sauce to settle and keeps the first spoonful from running across the plate.

The result is real homemade mac and cheese: crispy on top, creamy underneath and different every time, depending on which cheeses were waiting in the refrigerator.

Enjoy, and post your pics to the app chat so we can share them with the audience.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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