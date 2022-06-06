Stop eating garbage, New Jersey — Research the food you eat (Opinion)

So many fad diets out there that it's really hard to know what's going to work for you.

I'm old enough to remember when eggs were good for you, then bad for you, and then good again. As a matter of fact, many people don't eat eggs because they are concerned about cholesterol.

The reality is the liver is producing cholesterol every day and many medical studies conclusively show that the cholesterol from food determines how much your own body will produce.

Your liver will produce higher amounts if you eat a lot of saturated and trans fats. And based on the amount of protein and your ability to absorb it, eggs are considered by some to be a "near-perfect" human food.

For me, I think it's safe to say that when the corporate media gets behind something, I'm likely to question and even more likely to avoid it.

The current fad about "plant-based everything" is the latest version.

If this trend toward plants is working, why are Americans STILL so unhealthy?

There's no shortage of information about the lack of nutrients in plants. Especially the lack of Vitamins B and D. How often did we hear about a "Vitamin D deficiency" when it came to hospitalized COVID patients? Actually, Vitamin D deficiency is specifically identifiedby the National Institutes of Health as a higher risk factor when it comes to hospitalization and mortality from COVID

Could this be one of the unintended consequences of moving away from a meat-based diet?

We know without a doubt that meat and meat-based products have exponentially higher vitamins and essential nutrients. We also know that some veggies are difficult to digest and you would need to eat an unusual amount in order to get the same level of nutrition you can get from meat.

So the bottom line is do your own research and learn about what you're putting into your body.

For me and my family, it's simple. We completely cut out anything with high fructose corn syrup. We limit our grains from bread and pasta and are now moving to cut out seed oils.

Here are some of the reference links that we use and were offered by callers:

Leigh from Monroe wanted us to look into Food Babes.

Kaitlyn from East Brunswick mentioned a new book that changed her life.

For me, here's a great blog to follow.

And a game-changer that may get you eating more meat!

And eating fewer grains.

If you have a diet you've tried and want to share with our audience, hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app!

