Easy hack to peeling eggs so you can eat more of them

I am old enough to remember when eggs were the enemy and people trended toward skipping the egg and if necessary, choosing egg whites.

Like a lot of things, I never gave up on the perfect protein and have enjoyed eggs at least several times a week since I can remember.

Turns out, according to medical sources, the cholesterol traveling through your body is from your liver dealing with a high intake of saturated fat. According to Shore Medical Center:

What we know now is that most of the cholesterol that is circulated in our bodies is from cholesterol in foods but rather from our liver making cholesterol in response to a high intake of saturated and trans fat from foods such as red meat, pastries/pies, frozen pies, etc.

The bottom line is that eggs offer almost a perfect food for your body providing all essential amino acids and 6 grams of protein. So grab an egg, or two and get your day started right!

For me, we keep a half dozen or so hardboiled eggs in the fridge at any given time. This week, I discovered a simple way to cook the eggs and make the peeling process super-easy. Steam them! Small pot, a half an inch of water on the bottom, and a "steamer insert" which you can buy for less than $10.

Place the insert over the water, place 6-9 eggs in the metal basket, and cover. High heat will get the steam going and once it starts steaming, let them cook for 14 minutes.

It's a little longer than boiling, but the time you'll save peeling will be well worth it. For me, I took the hot pot off the stove and ran it under cold water for about a minute. The eggs peeled perfectly. And helped me create the simplest egg salad in just a few minutes and eight ingredients, including the eggs:

9 hard-boiled eggs in a bowl. Mash them with a potato masher. it should be a rough mash — you want pieces of eggs!

Chop 3-4 celery stalks. Yes, including a rough chop of the leaves!

Add salt, cracked black pepper, cayenne pepper, and celery salt.

A scoop or two of mayo and some dijon mustard.

