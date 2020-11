As we are about to enter 'comfort food' season and with holiday meals not too far off, I'm in the mood for some manicotti. Lots of people are intimidated by trying to stuff the cheesy filling into a soft, slippery, wet noodle and not rip it in half. Easy solution.

Don't stuff it, roll it! It's easy and delicious.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.