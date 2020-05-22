How to make a ‘Jersey Girl’ cocktail

During our 'Dennis & Judi Happy Hour' this week on Instagram live people wanted to know what I was drinking. It's a 'Jersey Girl', primarily due to the fact that the main ingredient is Laird's Apple Jack. Laird's is the oldest distillery in the country and it's here in Monmouth County, NJ. It was originally behind the Colt's Neck Inn and is still headquartered in Colts Neck run by the eighth generation of the Laird Family.

The Jersey Girl looks like a cosmo, but tastes so much better!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

