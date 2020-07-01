How to make a delicious paloma

When most people think of the classic Mexican drink, they think of the Margarita, which is actually an American invention of curious origin. The most popular drink at a bar south of the border is La Paloma. It's got some simple ingredients that aren't too hard to find, except for maybe grapefruit soda. Easy fix, just use grapefruit juice and some club soda. You can add a dash of simple syrup or a pinch of sugar if you need it a little sweeter. But who needs the extra calories? And who doesn't like a summer drink with a little tequila.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

