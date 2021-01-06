How to make a cannoli martini

Someone gave me a bottle of Faretti biscotti liqueur a while back, but all I have left is the shot glass that came with the gift. While using it the other day, and noticing the label, I remembered it was quite good. So, I looked it up on my phone and sure enough a couple of liquor stores near me popped up that sold the stuff.

I picked some up for around the holidays and looked up some uses for it other than a straight shot. Although it is amazing in coffee, I thought I'd see what else you could make with it. Viola! I found a chocolate cannoli martini. After a brief experiment, I thought I'd try one without the chocolate. I like my cannolis plain. Bingo! Equal parts Faretti liqueur and milk. Easy, simple and absolutely delicious.

I can't for the life of me remember who gave me that gift box of Faretti, but THANK YOU whoever it was!!!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.