How to include kids in your New Year’s Eve plans in NJ

Even though New Year’s is usually a time for adults to get out and go nuts, how about a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve this year?

Spending New Year's Eve with your kids and family can be a wonderful and memorable experience.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

New Year's Eve is a special time to spend with the people you care about most.

By celebrating the holiday with your kids and family, you can create lasting memories and strengthen your relationships.

Also, New Jersey has a variety of fun and festive activities for families to enjoy on New Year's Eve.

From watching fireworks displays to attending community events and parties, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday in a meaningful way.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

There are so many in NJ looking for a safe and sober celebration.

New Year's Eve can be a time when people engage in risky behaviors, such as drinking and driving.

By celebrating at home or at a family-friendly event, you can ensure that you and your loved ones are safe and sober throughout the evening.

Here are some ideas for including kids in your New Year's Eve plans.

🎉 Plan a family-friendly party at home with games, activities, and a countdown to midnight.

🎉 Go to a local event, such New Year’s Eve Kids Party at Ferry Station. Want a family-friendly celebration that’s got the kids in bed by 8? Head down to Exit 0 in West Cape May, where the festivities begin at 2 p.m. with activities like a photo station, face painting, a kids’ dance party, and a ball drop at 6 p.m.

🎉 New Year’s Family Camp. Celebrate this New Year’s Eve in NJ in a cozy cabin stay at this camp-style celebration. Go hiking during the day, make crafts, and the family can test their skills at an archery class. You’ll stay in heated cabins with private bathrooms and eat in the dining hall. And at night, you can warm up by the campfire, go for a night hike, and welcome in the New Year in the great outdoors.

🎉 Fireworks Spectacular at Pier Village. Head to Pier Village for a celebration full of family fun. There will be food specials, skating on the outdoor rink, carousel rides, and boardwalk-style games. Stay for the celebration, and the end-of-the-year fireworks show at 9 p.m.

🎉 Have a movie night with a selection of kid-friendly films and snacks.

🎉 Have a "fake" midnight countdown at 9 or 10 p.m., so that kids can still participate in the celebrations without staying up too late.

🎉 Plan a fun outing for the day, such as visiting a cool spot near you like Kid’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Monmouth Museum. Early for kids, It starts at 10:30 a.m., with a visit to the museum and kid-friendly activities. Countdown to midnight at noon, make a party hat and noise maker and march in a parade. or going for a hike, and then have a quiet evening at home. I spent so many New Year's Eves with my kids when they were growing up and I can’t tell you how much better they were than those $200 prix fixe dinners with the noisemakers included!

Overall, spending New Year's Eve in New Jersey with your kids and family can be a great way to ring in the new year and create special memories together.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.