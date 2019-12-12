How to help victims of Jersey City shooting — and not scammers

JERSEY CITY — There are plenty of ways to safely assist the families affected by Tuesday's shooting in Jersey City — which claimed the life of a police officer and three other people before the two shooters themselves were killed.

There are also plenty of people looking to cash in on the tragedy.

Mindy Ferencz, 31, Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49 and Moshe Deutsch, 24 died inside the JC Kosher Supermarket when two shooters got out of a van and opened fire with rifles on the store on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday afternoon, authorities have said. The shooters, identified by authorities as David Anderson and Francine Graham, were found dead in the store after a shootout with police.

Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals was gunned down in a cemetery, but authorities are still investigating how the confrontation there connects to the other shootings.

At a press conference with Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, on Wednesday U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito warned about fake GoFundMe accounts being created in Seals' name.

“I can’t find the words for how disgusting this conduct is. What I can tell you is we’re looking at it. We’re investigating it," Carpenito said.

Meghan Scripture of GoFundMe told New Jersey 101.5 the site's trust and safety team is working closely with the the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association directly guarantees all funds raised via GoFundMe will reach those intended.

"In the wake of a shooting, it’s not uncommon for someone to create a GoFundMe in an effort to help the family. GoFundMe is reviewing all campaigns, contacting every campaign organizer, and will transfer all of the money raised for the family of Detective Seals to them directly," Scripture said.

The NJ State Policemen's Benevolent Association is directing donors to an official page was created by the Jersey City POBA.

Frank Stiller of the Tunnels to Tower Foundation told CBS New York the charity founded to remember fallen 9/11 first responders will pay off the mortgage of Seals' North Arlington home. Siller told CBS New York an announcement will be made Friday morning.

The Jewish school Mosodos Greenville teamed up with the Jewish Center-Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City to create the Jersey City Victims Emergency Fund to held the families of Leah Minda Ferencz and Moshe Hersh Deutch, who died when shots were fired at the JC Kosher supermarket.

The intended goal is to also help rebuild the supermarket.

The niece of Douglas Rodriguez created a GoFundMe page to help with his family's funeral expenses. Scripture verified the account. He was an employee of the store.

"My uncle Douglas Rodriguez was the provider for his family," Vanessa Reyes wrote.

