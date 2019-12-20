How to help family of woman killed after pickup crashed into house

BRICK — Two verified GoFundMe pages are raising money for the family of a 55-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed through the wall of her home.

Police said the bedridden Barbara Anne Filan was lying in the living room of the three-story home on Drum Point Road when a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by William McEvoy, 86, crashed through the wall.

Annette Caraccia, a neighbor who said she has known the family for more than 15 years, and her daughter, Crystal, created a GoFundMe to help Barbara's family with expenses.

Caraccia told NJ.com that Filan never complained and kept a positive outlook on life.

Ally Ward, a friend of Filan's son Jonathan, also created a page.

"If you are local, Jon has probably assisted you at Wawa [where he works]. Please pay it forward and donate the cost of your coffee, or even $5 bucks if you can spare it. They can use any help we can offer," Ward wrote.

Truck into a house in Brick (Bud McCormick)

GoFundMe spokeswoman Meghan Scripture told New Jersey 101.5 that the company is working with both Caraccia and Ward to ensure that "all donations will go directly to the family."

Police Capt. James Kelly said McEvoy lost control in the shopping center parking lot, struck a couple of barrels containing grease or oil and then crashed into the house. No charges have been filed.

