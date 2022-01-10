How to help family of NJ police officer killed in crash
NORTH BERGEN — Police officers and community members have donated thousands to a funeral fund for a township police officer who died in a weekend crash on his way to work.
As of Monday afternoon, more than $31,000 had been raised to help the family of North Bergen Police Officer Julio Noriega lay the 28-year-old to rest.
Noriega was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the Saturday morning crash in North Bergen involving Noriega's personal Honda and a garbage truck.
The crash near the intersection of 41st Street and Tonnelle Avenue also sparked a fire.
As of Monday, no further details were disclosed about potential factors in the collision.
Noriega worked for the department starting in 2015 as a communications officer, before being sworn in as an officer in January 2019.