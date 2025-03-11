Grant Wilfley is a casting agent who started his own company in 1992 and has a large staff and satellite offices around the country.

While they cast huge roles, it’s one of those company’s whose name you’ll often see in an article when movie producers are seeking background actors, or extras. Sometimes they’re not even looking for humans.

Such is the case when Grant Wilfley Casting contacted nj.com to get word out that they’re looking to supply extras for a big scene in a Steven Spielberg film that’s been shooting all over New Jersey. They not only want you. They want your car.

Oscar winner Emily Blunt stars in this film which for now has a working title of “The Dish.” It’s reportedly a UFO movie. This mysterious “big scene” that needs many extras and their cars takes place on March 27 somewhere in Middlesex County.

If you have availability that day and would like to have a cool experience and a story for life, here’s what you need to do.

Send an email to nonview@gwcnyc.com. In the subject line put “3/27/25 CARS” and the email should include the following information: Your full name and preferred pronouns, a contact phone number, and whether you’re a Sag member.

Confirm you’re at least 18 and that you have a car to use on March 27 and tell them your car’s year, make, model, and color. Send a non-professional photo of yourself as well as one of your car.

They mention nothing of looking for classic or antique cars, so I don’t think this will be a period piece and you should be fine with your regular car.

If you’re a Screen Actors Guild member you’d get paid $216 for an eight-hour day. Non-SAG folks will get paid $181.50 for a 10-hour day. There’s also a car allowance of $37.50

But these things are never about the money, it’s about the experience. And Grant Wilfley Casting has provided that experience over the years for extracts in movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Joker,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more.

