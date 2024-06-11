How to get paid $2500 by watching movies in NJ — but there’s a catch

The warm weather is here, school is just about done in New Jersey, and it’s time to enjoy the summer.

Finding the right activities to do can be stressful at times, but what if you were offered some extra money this summer to do something extremely simple?

CableTV.com is looking to “hire” someone to watch and review 5 movies during June, July, and August.

The pay is $2500 which is a decent amount of money to just sit and watch some movies, but there’s a catch. You have to physically go to a movie theater to watch them.

According to the website, only 7% of Americans prefer watching movies in a theater.

But there’s just something fun and nostalgic about sitting in a theater with some popcorn and a drink.

If you want to become “Chief of Cinema”, CableTV is looking for someone that loves to watch movies, is 18 years of age, and is a United States resident.

If you’re selected, you will be given a list of new movies with their release dates to choose from. The 5 movies you pick will need to be watched by August 31, 2024.

Some of the movies on the list are:

The Bikeriders (June 21)

A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28)

Despicable Me 4 (July 3)

Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26)

Harold and the Purple Crayon (August 2)

Borderlands (August 9)

Blink Twice (August 23)

You can see the rest of the list HERE.

If you want to apply, fill out the application from the company.

I wouldn't mind getting paid to see some of these classics:

